Cest is d Best - program za subotu
Odlični koncerti po cijelom gradu, uz standardnu ekipu uličnih zabavljača i maraton beba
Na Cvjetnom placu je glavna koncertna pozornica.Na samom Cvjetnjaku biti će i puno drugog zanimljivog i atraktivnog programa: inozemnih i domaćih performera, začudnog i duhovitog alternativnog teatra, dječjeg programa s igraonicama, plesom, predstavama i Dukatino - maraton beba .
Ni to nije sve- i ove godine će se voziti Usporka a Trgom će počasni krug provesti pobjednička trokolica iz utrke smetlara. Pastelizirat ćemo pločnike i susretati nadahnute ulične teatre,grafitere na djelu, likovne intervencije, zastave, festivalske vjetrenjače i mnogo drugog.
Snažna autorska ličnost Darka Rundeka obilježila je i ovaj kvalitetan program. Za ljubitelje i poštovaoce ovo je naš poklon sa mašnom. Prije ovog koncerta nudimo Vam nešto što će vas rasplesati . Veselo i šareno društvance iz grupe Boom Pacha Boom svojim izvrsnim interpretacijama glazbe 50-tih godina donijet će onaj tako potreban dašak optimizma i veselja.
Cest is d Best - program za subotu, 5. lipnja
CVJETNI TRG
11:00 - 12:00 - Djuggledy + šahovska simultanka Crvenog križa
12:00 - 13:00 - Radionica ukrajinskih plesova - Burdon
13:00 - 14:00 - The Great Gondos
16:00 - 17:00 - Usporka - Udruga Bicikl
17:30 - 18:00 - Kazalište Bembo - dječja predstava Bon Ton - kako pristojno provesti dan
18:00 - 19:00 - Bebi maraton Dukatino
19:00 - 19:50 - Bandaradan
19:00 - 20:00 - Mala modna revijica Studio Elegance - voditeljica Rea Miletić
20:00 - 23:00 - Koncert Boom Pacha Boom i Darko Rundek Cargo Trio
11:00 - 13:00 i od 17:00 - 20:00 - dječje likovne radionice
VARŠAVSKA ULICA
11:00 - 14:00 - cirkuski sajam Lijeva noga
CHARLIE
11:00 - 12:00 - Lutajući klavir - Magister Ludi
12:00 - 13:00 - Jazz u podne - Franciska Fis
13:00 - 14:00 - Bandaradan
17:00 - 17:30 - Lutajući klavir
17:30- 18:00 - Magister Ludi
18:00 - 19:00 - Pedro Tochas
19:00 - 20:00 - Djuggledy
20:00 - 22:00 - Čarlijeva veselica - ljetno kino - Max Wilson
22:00 - 22:30 - Stand-up - Tihomir Paravina, Andrea Andrassy, Igor Vukušić - Šanti, Zvonko Kožić
12:00 - 13:00 i od 17:00 - 18:00 na početku Gajeve ulice - Odmorište za jezik - voditelji Angel Naumovski i Milena Rašković
18:00 - 19:00 - Tortellini šaljiva škola talijanskog jezika- nagradna igra
PERFORMER PLA
11:00 - 12:00 - Pedro Tochas
12:00 - 13:00 - Mr. Marcus
13:00 - 14:00 - Leopardman
17:30 - 18:30 - Mr. Marcus
18:30 - 19:00 - Ples
19:00 - 20:00 - Leopardman
20:00 - 21:00 - The Great Gondos
21:00 - 21:45 - Fire Fingers
21:45 - 22:15 - Ples
22:15 - 23:00 - Fire Fingers
ZRINJEVAC
11:00 - 14:00 - Pastelizacija pločnika
19:00 - 20:00 - Grupa Dusty Grooves
20:00 - 22:00 - Luka Uđbinac & Jazzsperience
CENTAR KAPTOL
12:00 - 13:00 - nastupaju Fini sapuni
13:00 - 14:00 - Mr. Kowalsky
FESTIVALSKI KLUB STROSS
12:00 - 13:00 - Glazbena slušaonica Knjižnice grada Zagreba
19:00 - 21:30 - DJ glazba
21:30 - 23:00 - Koncert pod kestenovima - Beatles Revival Band
od 23:00 - Kino pod zvijezdama
Razgovor RSS komentara novi komentar ↓
We are 'De Berenis Circus', an argentinian circus theater company, now living in Sardegna. We are oganisating our Tour 2017, and we would like to be part of Cest is d Best 2017!
Here we send you some words about the show, photos, and the website to see videos and other informations...:
"De Berenis Circus is a 40 minutes show where circus arts (acrobatics, juggling, unicycles...), music (accordion, clarinet and violin), dance and physical theater be combined with the present moment by improvisation.
Two characters, Caracola & Carcaza, and a world where all their dexterities became on great disasters because of being clowns.
A musical meeting, Two characters
an imaginary and life itself…"
www.debereniscircus.com
The show is present in Theaters and Street Arts Festivals. It has been created in Brasil in 2014, after years of ‘research’ together and interpretations and international tours with other shows. It has been presented in different parts of Argentina in 2015, and in Summer 2016 De Berenis Circus has been presented in Festivals in France and Italy. This winter is in continuity creation...
‘ The way to be authentic is looking like our own dreams, ours is a dream of freedom playing…’
-Scenic Space:
6m x 6m
For show with self-supporting structure for Vertical Rope and Trapeze, High : 6m .
-Autonomous Sound : 2 Microphones ans 2 Amplifications of 100w.
Hoping to be part of this story !
Waiting for your answer,
Caracola & Carcaza
Novi komentar