« Zagreb
objavljeno prije 6 godina i 9 mjeseci
CIDB

Cest is d Best - program za subotu

Odlični koncerti po cijelom gradu, uz standardnu ekipu uličnih zabavljača i maraton beba

Cest is d Best program subota
Cest is d Best program subota (CIDB)
Više o

Cest is d Best program

,

Scratch

,

Kuvajt

,

Miho Zrnić Marinović

,

zahtjev za izručenjem

,

filmska radionica

Na Cvjetnom placu je glavna koncertna pozornica.Na samom Cvjetnjaku  biti će i puno drugog  zanimljivog i atraktivnog  programa: inozemnih  i domaćih  performera, začudnog i duhovitog alternativnog teatra, dječjeg programa s igraonicama, plesom, predstavama i Dukatino - maraton beba .

Ni to nije sve- i ove godine će se voziti Usporka a Trgom će počasni krug provesti pobjednička trokolica iz  utrke smetlara. Pastelizirat ćemo pločnike i susretati nadahnute ulične teatre,grafitere na djelu, likovne intervencije, zastave, festivalske vjetrenjače i mnogo drugog.

Snažna autorska ličnost Darka Rundeka obilježila je i ovaj kvalitetan program. Za ljubitelje i poštovaoce ovo je naš poklon sa mašnom. Prije ovog koncerta nudimo Vam nešto što će vas rasplesati . Veselo i šareno društvance iz grupe Boom Pacha Boom svojim izvrsnim interpretacijama glazbe 50-tih godina donijet će onaj tako potreban dašak optimizma i veselja.

Cest is d Best - program za subotu, 5. lipnja

CVJETNI TRG

11:00 - 12:00 - Djuggledy + šahovska simultanka Crvenog križa

12:00 - 13:00 - Radionica ukrajinskih plesova - Burdon

13:00 - 14:00 - The Great Gondos

16:00 - 17:00 - Usporka - Udruga Bicikl

17:30 - 18:00 - Kazalište Bembo - dječja predstava Bon Ton - kako pristojno provesti dan

18:00 - 19:00 - Bebi maraton Dukatino

19:00 - 19:50 - Bandaradan

19:00 - 20:00 -  Mala modna revijica Studio Elegance - voditeljica Rea Miletić

20:00 - 23:00 - Koncert Boom Pacha Boom i Darko Rundek Cargo Trio

11:00 - 13:00  i od 17:00 - 20:00 - dječje likovne radionice

VARŠAVSKA ULICA

11:00 - 14:00 - cirkuski sajam Lijeva noga

CHARLIE

11:00 - 12:00 - Lutajući klavir - Magister Ludi

12:00 - 13:00 - Jazz u podne - Franciska Fis

13:00 - 14:00 - Bandaradan

17:00 - 17:30 - Lutajući klavir

17:30- 18:00 - Magister Ludi

18:00 - 19:00 - Pedro Tochas

19:00 - 20:00 - Djuggledy

20:00 - 22:00 - Čarlijeva veselica -  ljetno kino - Max Wilson

22:00 - 22:30 - Stand-up - Tihomir Paravina, Andrea Andrassy, Igor Vukušić - Šanti, Zvonko Kožić

12:00 - 13:00 i od 17:00 - 18:00 na početku Gajeve ulice - Odmorište za jezik - voditelji Angel Naumovski i Milena Rašković

18:00 - 19:00 - Tortellini šaljiva škola talijanskog jezika- nagradna igra

PERFORMER PLA

11:00 - 12:00 - Pedro Tochas

12:00 - 13:00 - Mr. Marcus

13:00 - 14:00 - Leopardman

17:30 - 18:30 - Mr. Marcus

18:30 - 19:00 - Ples

19:00 - 20:00 - Leopardman

20:00 - 21:00 - The Great Gondos

21:00 - 21:45 - Fire Fingers

21:45 - 22:15 - Ples

22:15 - 23:00 - Fire Fingers

ZRINJEVAC

11:00 - 14:00  - Pastelizacija pločnika

19:00 - 20:00 -  Grupa Dusty Grooves

20:00 - 22:00 -  Luka Uđbinac & Jazzsperience

CENTAR KAPTOL

12:00 - 13:00 - nastupaju Fini sapuni

13:00 - 14:00 - Mr. Kowalsky

FESTIVALSKI KLUB STROSS

12:00 - 13:00 - Glazbena slušaonica Knjižnice grada Zagreba

19:00 - 21:30 - DJ glazba

21:30 - 23:00 - Koncert pod kestenovima - Beatles Revival Band

od 23:00  - Kino pod zvijezdama

 

05.06.2010. 07:46:19
    
Razgovor RSS komentara novi komentar ↓
  1. avatar
    Erika Webe
    08.02.2017. 10:37
    Hello,

    We are 'De Berenis Circus', an argentinian circus theater company, now living in Sardegna. We are oganisating our Tour 2017, and we would like to be part of Cest is d Best 2017!

    Here we send you some words about the show, photos, and the website to see videos and other informations...:

    "De Berenis Circus is a 40 minutes show where circus arts (acrobatics, juggling, unicycles...), music (accordion, clarinet and violin), dance and physical theater be combined with the present moment by improvisation.
    Two characters, Caracola & Carcaza, and a world where all their dexterities became on great disasters because of being clowns.
    A musical meeting, Two characters
    an imaginary and life itself…"
    www.debereniscircus.com

    The show is present in Theaters and Street Arts Festivals. It has been created in Brasil in 2014, after years of ‘research’ together and interpretations and international tours with other shows. It has been presented in different parts of Argentina in 2015, and in Summer 2016 De Berenis Circus has been presented in Festivals in France and Italy. This winter is in continuity creation...
    ‘ The way to be authentic is looking like our own dreams, ours is a dream of freedom playing…’

    -Scenic Space:
    6m x 6m
    For show with self-supporting structure for Vertical Rope and Trapeze, High : 6m .

    -Autonomous Sound : 2 Microphones ans 2 Amplifications of 100w.


    Hoping to be part of this story !

    Waiting for your answer,

    Caracola & Carcaza


Novi komentar
nužno
nužno

skrolaj na vrh