TU SU...

Nominacije za Oscara 2018.

Iako su neka imena iznenađujuća, velik broj favorita već se može razabrati, pa možemo očekivati poznata imena s kipićima u ruci

Ima i iznenađenja...
Ima i iznenađenja... (Screenshot)
Najviše nominacija osvojio je The Shape of Water - čak 13!

Nominacije u glavnim kategorijama

Najbolji film

Call Me By Your Name
Darkest hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird 
Phantom Thread
The Post 
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Najbolji glavni glumac

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Najbolja glavna glumica

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Najbolji redatelj

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Najbolji animirani film

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Najbolji kratki animirani film

DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

James Ivory - Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber - The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank & James Mangold i Michael Green - Logan
Aaron Sorkin - Molly's Game
Virgil Williams i Dee Rees - Mudbound

Najbolji originalni scenarij

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick
Get Out, Jordan Peele - Get Out
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Najbolji strani film

A Fantastic Woman (Čile)
The Insult (Libanon)
Loveless (Rusija)
On Body and Soul (Mađarska)
The Square (Švedska)

Najbolji produkcijski dizajn

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

 

23.01.2018. 15:29:00
    
