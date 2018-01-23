Nominacije za Oscara 2018.
Nominacije za Oscara 2018. upravo su objavljene, a iako su neka imena iznenađujuća, velik broj favorita već se može razabrati, pa možemo očekivati poznata imena s kipićima u ruci.
Najviše nominacija osvojio je The Shape of Water - čak 13!
Nominacije u glavnim kategorijama
Najbolji film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Najbolji glavni glumac
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Najbolja glavna glumica
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
Najbolji sporedni glumac
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Najbolji redatelj
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Najbolji animirani film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Najbolji kratki animirani film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Najbolji adaptirani scenarij
James Ivory - Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber - The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank & James Mangold i Michael Green - Logan
Aaron Sorkin - Molly's Game
Virgil Williams i Dee Rees - Mudbound
Najbolji originalni scenarij
Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick
Get Out, Jordan Peele - Get Out
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Najbolji strani film
A Fantastic Woman (Čile)
The Insult (Libanon)
Loveless (Rusija)
On Body and Soul (Mađarska)
The Square (Švedska)
Najbolji produkcijski dizajn
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
