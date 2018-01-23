Nominacije za Oscara 2018. upravo su objavljene, a iako su neka imena iznenađujuća, velik broj favorita već se može razabrati, pa možemo očekivati poznata imena s kipićima u ruci.

Najviše nominacija osvojio je The Shape of Water - čak 13!

Nominacije u glavnim kategorijama

Najbolji film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Najbolji glavni glumac

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Najbolja glavna glumica

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Najbolji redatelj

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Najbolji animirani film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Najbolji kratki animirani film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

James Ivory - Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber - The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank & James Mangold i Michael Green - Logan

Aaron Sorkin - Molly's Game

Virgil Williams i Dee Rees - Mudbound

Najbolji originalni scenarij

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick

Get Out, Jordan Peele - Get Out

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Najbolji strani film

A Fantastic Woman (Čile)

The Insult (Libanon)

Loveless (Rusija)

On Body and Soul (Mađarska)

The Square (Švedska)

Najbolji produkcijski dizajn

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water