Zlatni globusi dodijeljeni po 75. put
Glumice su se na crvenom tepihu redom predstavljale obučene u crno, kako bi još jednom naglasile potrebu za rješavanjem brojnih otvorenih pitanja o položaju žena u ovoj moćnoj industriji
Zlatni globus nagrada je koja umnogome određuje i favorite za Oscara, a u noći s nedjelje na ponedjeljak dodijeljeni su kipići po 75. puta, tradicionalno u hotelu Beverly Hilton Los Angelesu.
Dodjelu koja je protekla u sjeni skandala seksualnog zlostavljanja hollywoodskih mogula vodio je Seth Myers, a glumice su se na crvenom tepihu redom predstavljale obučene u crno, kako bi još jednom naglasile potrebu za rješavanjem brojnih otvorenih pitanja o položaju žena u ovoj moćnoj industriji.
Evo dobitnica i dobitnika prestižne nagrade:
Najbolja glumica u mini seriji ili TV filmu
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Najbolji sporedni glumac u filmu
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Najbolja glumica u TV seriji (mjuzikl/komedija)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Najbolja glumica u dramskoj TV seriji:
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Najbolji glumac u dramskoj TV seriji
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Najbolja TV serija
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Najbolji glumac - komedija/mjuzikl
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Najbolja sporedna glumica u seriji, kratkoj seriji ili TV filmu
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Najbolja sporedna glumica u dramskom filmu
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Najbolji scenarij
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Post
Molly's Game
Najbolji glumac u miniseriji ili TV filmu
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Najbolja TV seriji (kategorija komedije)
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Najbolji TV glumac (kategorija mjuzikla ili komedije)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Najbolji redatelj
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Najbolja miniseriji ili TV film
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
Fargo
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner
Najbolja glumica u filmu (komedija ili mjuzikl)
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Najbolj film (komedija ili mjuzikl)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Najbolji dramski glumac
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Tom Hanks, The Post
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Najbolja dramska glumica
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Najbolji dramski film
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Call Me by Your Name
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
