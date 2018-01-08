Zlatni globusi dodijeljeni po 75. put

Zlatni globus nagrada je koja umnogome određuje i favorite za Oscara, a u noći s nedjelje na ponedjeljak dodijeljeni su kipići po 75. puta, tradicionalno u hotelu Beverly Hilton Los Angelesu.

Dodjelu koja je protekla u sjeni skandala seksualnog zlostavljanja hollywoodskih mogula vodio je Seth Myers, a glumice su se na crvenom tepihu redom predstavljale obučene u crno, kako bi još jednom naglasile potrebu za rješavanjem brojnih otvorenih pitanja o položaju žena u ovoj moćnoj industriji.

Evo dobitnica i dobitnika prestižne nagrade:

Najbolja glumica u mini seriji ili TV filmu

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Najbolji sporedni glumac u filmu

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Najbolja glumica u TV seriji (mjuzikl/komedija)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Najbolja glumica u dramskoj TV seriji:

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Najbolji glumac u dramskoj TV seriji

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Najbolja TV serija

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Najbolji glumac - komedija/mjuzikl

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Najbolja sporedna glumica u seriji, kratkoj seriji ili TV filmu

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Najbolja sporedna glumica u dramskom filmu

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Najbolji scenarij

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly's Game

Najbolji glumac u miniseriji ili TV filmu

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Najbolja TV seriji (kategorija komedije)

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Najbolji TV glumac (kategorija mjuzikla ili komedije)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Najbolji redatelj

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Najbolja miniseriji ili TV film

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Najbolja glumica u filmu (komedija ili mjuzikl)

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Najbolj film (komedija ili mjuzikl)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Najbolji dramski glumac

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Najbolja dramska glumica

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Najbolji dramski film

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri